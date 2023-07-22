State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 934,921 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Insider Transactions at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

In other news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

