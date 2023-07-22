State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.02 Million Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $66,885.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 72,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $2,285,987.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,267,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,952,411.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $66,885.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,837. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

