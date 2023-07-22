State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.06 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,762 shares of company stock worth $4,529,619. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

