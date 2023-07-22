State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,860,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after buying an additional 322,956 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $33.43 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 0.99.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

