State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $12.85 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.