State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Myers Industries by 1,524.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 251,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $4,604,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $4,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Myers Industries by 159.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 158,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $725.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $215.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

