State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,041 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $15.48 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BZ. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

