State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,226 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,226 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

