Stephens Boosts CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $13.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Insider Activity at CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael John Daley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James W. Kuykendall acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,909.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael John Daley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

