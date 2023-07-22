Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $101.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

CR opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.80 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.