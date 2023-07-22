Stifel Nicolaus Raises Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $20.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,442,807.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,911,331 shares of company stock valued at $47,263,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2,305.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,601 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 343,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.