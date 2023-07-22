Stifel Nicolaus Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $90.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHRW. Evercore ISI cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.64.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,409,000 after acquiring an additional 974,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after acquiring an additional 872,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.