StockNews.com Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to Hold

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $189.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $189.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.