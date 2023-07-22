Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 671 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

