Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

