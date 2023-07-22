Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $4,957,956.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,017,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,137,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,017,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,137,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,701,928 shares of company stock valued at $111,371,687. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.