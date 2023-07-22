Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

