Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $106.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $107.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.