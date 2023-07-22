Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

