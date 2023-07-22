Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $83.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.