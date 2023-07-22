Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,187,000 after buying an additional 1,604,823 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,885,000 after buying an additional 1,327,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $82,865,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $69.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

