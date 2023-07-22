Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $514,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $639.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $694.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

