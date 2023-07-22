Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

