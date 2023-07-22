Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

