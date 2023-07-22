Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $288,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 4.9 %

OMC opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.