Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $293,000 Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,012,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.