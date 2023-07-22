Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $297,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HP were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Stock Performance

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.