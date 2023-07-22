Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $303,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $131.52 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.36 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

