Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

