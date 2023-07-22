Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $305,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

