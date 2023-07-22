Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $308,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,518,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,568,000 after buying an additional 175,866 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $151.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $155.02.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.07.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

