Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $313,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

