Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $314,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPHB opened at $78.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $708.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
