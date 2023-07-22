Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $315,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PARA stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.