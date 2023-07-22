Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $354,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

ODFL stock opened at $394.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $411.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

