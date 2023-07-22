Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $70.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

