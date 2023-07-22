Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

