Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 63,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ARKG opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

