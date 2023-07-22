Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

