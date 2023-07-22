Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $295,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,370 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

COIN stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 434,381 shares of company stock worth $32,714,430. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

