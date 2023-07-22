Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFGC stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,977.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $392,041. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

