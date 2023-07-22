Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,852 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,845.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,331,000 after buying an additional 690,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 233.04%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

