Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 326 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

