Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in B&G Foods by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in B&G Foods by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 1,675.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BGS opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -172.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

