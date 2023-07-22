Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.