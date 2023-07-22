Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $43.67.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.