Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $77.69 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

