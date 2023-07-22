Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,394.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

WYNN stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

