Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,133 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,780,000 after acquiring an additional 48,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.65.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

