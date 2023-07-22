Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 119 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 654,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,558. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $175.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.